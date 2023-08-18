Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

CSWC has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Capital Southwest from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on Capital Southwest from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital Southwest presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Capital Southwest Stock Performance

Shares of CSWC stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.95. 233,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,795. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.68 million, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.21. Capital Southwest has a twelve month low of $16.28 and a twelve month high of $22.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.07.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $37.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.91 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 39.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Capital Southwest Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Southwest

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 374.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 170,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 134,706 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest during the first quarter worth approximately $720,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Capital Southwest by 29.7% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 194,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 44,411 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

