Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $57.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $68.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Capri from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James lowered Capri from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Capri from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Capri from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Capri from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Capri currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.14.

Shares of Capri stock opened at $51.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 2.27. Capri has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $69.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Capri had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 34.58%. Capri’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Capri will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Capri by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 252.2% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Capri by 789.3% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

