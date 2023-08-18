Capula Management Ltd Acquires New Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 52,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Carvana by 17.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Carvana by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Carvana by 270.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. 51.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Price Performance

CVNA opened at $37.23 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $57.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.65. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 1,491.81% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVNA. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Carvana from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $10.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $7.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Carvana to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.22.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

