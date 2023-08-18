Capula Management Ltd Acquires New Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 52,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Carvana by 17.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Carvana by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Carvana by 270.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. 51.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Carvana Price Performance
CVNA opened at $37.23 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $57.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.85.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently commented on CVNA. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Carvana from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $10.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $7.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Carvana to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.22.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVNA
Carvana Company Profile
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Carvana
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- This Tech Giant Stands Strong Amidst Recent Selloff
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- 3 Computer Stocks To Buy On The PC Pullback
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- 3 Oil & Gas Gear Makers With Triple-Digit EPS Growth Forecasts
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.