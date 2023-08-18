Capula Management Ltd Cuts Position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Capula Management Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 58.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,920 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 32,300 shares during the quarter. Capula Management Ltd’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 231,251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,373,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 175,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,532 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter worth about $36,642,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Insider Transactions at Tri Pointe Homes

In related news, Director Lawrence B. Burrows sold 7,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $241,671.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,328.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Lawrence B. Burrows sold 7,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $241,671.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,891 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,328.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 21,413 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $706,843.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,373,423.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Performance

Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $30.13 on Friday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.59 and a 52-week high of $34.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.48.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $819.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.67 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 17.37%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on TPH. Wolfe Research raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes Profile

(Free Report)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.