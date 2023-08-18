Capula Management Ltd Invests $508,000 in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empire Financial Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at $267,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 122,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,080,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Archon Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Archon Partners LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

NYSE H opened at $112.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.90. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52-week low of $77.70 and a 52-week high of $127.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Hyatt Hotels Cuts Dividend

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on H shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $136.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.60.

Insider Transactions at Hyatt Hotels

In related news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total transaction of $176,420.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,624,263.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

(Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Further Reading

