Capula Management Ltd Invests $523,000 in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,654,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $860,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after buying an additional 8,724 shares during the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $83.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.33.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK opened at $86.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.25 and a 200-day moving average of $80.30. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $107.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 2.03, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.67.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 49.75% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.42%.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

