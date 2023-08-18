Capula Management Ltd Invests $673,000 in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the 1st quarter worth $419,000. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 671,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,913,000 after purchasing an additional 135,885 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $472,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 760.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 7,248 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CALM. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Cal-Maine Foods from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Performance

Shares of CALM opened at $47.10 on Friday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.29 and a fifty-two week high of $65.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.74 and its 200 day moving average is $50.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 3.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of -0.05.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.89. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 53.64%. The firm had revenue of $688.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is 19.45%.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.