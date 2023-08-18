Capula Management Ltd Makes New $491,000 Investment in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 117.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HWM shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.08.

Insider Transactions at Howmet Aerospace

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $4,004,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261,291 shares in the company, valued at $13,080,227.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $48.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.76. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.59 and a 52-week high of $51.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.42.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.70%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.