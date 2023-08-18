Capula Management Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 198.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter.

Relay Therapeutics stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.93. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $33.06.

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.81 million. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.81% and a negative net margin of 36,562.53%. Relay Therapeutics’s revenue was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.71) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on RLAY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Relay Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.06.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and GDC-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

