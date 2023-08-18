Capula Management Ltd Purchases New Shares in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEO. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 293.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,657,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982,840 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter worth about $13,090,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in NeoGenomics by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,654,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,288,000 after acquiring an additional 886,357 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,790,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,546,000 after acquiring an additional 816,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,302,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,274,000 after acquiring an additional 574,815 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NeoGenomics Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of NEO opened at $13.66 on Friday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $20.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.13.
NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.
