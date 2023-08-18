CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KMX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CarMax from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CarMax from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.60.

CarMax stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.67. 909,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,032,129. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.72 and its 200-day moving average is $73.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. CarMax has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $98.15.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.65. CarMax had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. CarMax’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

In other CarMax news, CEO William D. Nash sold 170,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $14,090,240.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,180 shares in the company, valued at $14,629,752.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO William D. Nash sold 170,646 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $14,090,240.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,629,752.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 27,783 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total transaction of $2,289,874.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,255 shares in the company, valued at $597,957.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 304,993 shares of company stock worth $25,375,428 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,690,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,790,000 after acquiring an additional 303,973 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CarMax by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,633,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,546,000 after purchasing an additional 184,104 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,339,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,159,000 after purchasing an additional 49,780 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,220,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,632,000 after purchasing an additional 193,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of CarMax by 1.9% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,665,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,172,000 after buying an additional 104,560 shares during the period.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

