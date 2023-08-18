Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Shares Acquired by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,644,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,769,000 after purchasing an additional 93,159 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,586,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,472,000 after purchasing an additional 140,861 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 35.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,358,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,980,000 after purchasing an additional 883,239 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 33.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,453,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,014,000 after purchasing an additional 368,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 875,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,348,000 after purchasing an additional 32,546 shares during the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carpenter Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRS opened at $57.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.25. Carpenter Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $31.02 and a twelve month high of $61.02. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.98 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $758.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.07 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRS shares. TheStreet raised Carpenter Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Carpenter Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carpenter Technology news, Director Steven E. Karol sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $49,045.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 229,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,910,333.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Brian J. Malloy sold 10,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $619,104.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,079.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven E. Karol sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $49,045.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 229,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,910,333.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Featured Stories

