Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Plans $0.75 Quarterly Dividend

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the textile maker on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th.

Carter’s has increased its dividend by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Carter’s has a dividend payout ratio of 47.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Carter’s to earn $6.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.7%.

NYSE:CRI traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 579,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,947. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.22 and a 200-day moving average of $71.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Carter’s has a 52-week low of $60.65 and a 52-week high of $86.76.

Carter's ( NYSE:CRI ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Carter's had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The company had revenue of $600.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Carter's's revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carter's will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

CRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Carter’s in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Carter’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carter’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

In other news, SVP Jill Wilson sold 2,000 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $149,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 159.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 365.4% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 712 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 129.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 627 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 159.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 821 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

