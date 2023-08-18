CashBackPro (CBP) One Day Volume Hits $129,670.96

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. One CashBackPro token can currently be purchased for $0.78 or 0.00002964 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, CashBackPro has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. CashBackPro has a market capitalization of $79.19 million and approximately $129,670.96 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00005121 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00019601 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00018575 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00014710 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,237.56 or 1.00172770 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000074 BTC.

CashBackPro Token Profile

CBP is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 102,000,000 tokens. CashBackPro’s official website is cbp.finance. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CashBackPro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Tron20 platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 102,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 0.82975089 USD and is down -4.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $188,908.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashBackPro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CashBackPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

