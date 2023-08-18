Casper (CSPR) Price Tops $0.0355

Casper (CSPR) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Casper coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0355 or 0.00000136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a market capitalization of $400.12 million and approximately $6.96 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Casper has traded down 7.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper launched on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,944,953,463 coins and its circulating supply is 11,255,610,472 coins. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. Casper’s official website is casper.network.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,943,539,748 with 11,254,278,343 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03541991 USD and is down -4.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $6,273,953.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

