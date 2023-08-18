Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CPRX has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.90.

Shares of CPRX stock traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $14.50. The stock had a trading volume of 570,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,616. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.56. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $22.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 119.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,268,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,902,000 after purchasing an additional 8,317,115 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,555,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,944 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 134.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,723,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,086 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2,913.2% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,423,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,139,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,662 shares during the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

