Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. 51job restated a maintains rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. VNET Group restated a maintains rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cathay General Bancorp has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.50.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of CATY traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.06. 42,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,136. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.54. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.24 and a fifty-two week high of $47.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 34.01%. The firm had revenue of $323.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cathay General Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 376.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 68.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.