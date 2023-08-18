CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CBRE. Raymond James dropped their target price on CBRE Group from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on CBRE Group from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $88.14.

Shares of CBRE opened at $82.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.22. The company has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. CBRE Group has a fifty-two week low of $66.31 and a fifty-two week high of $89.58.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CBRE Group will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $498,714.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,317,863.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CBRE Group news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 3,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $274,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,837,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,690,038.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,616 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $498,714.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,317,863.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,414,472 shares of company stock valued at $275,878,073. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 12,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,100,000 after buying an additional 36,171 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 484,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,921,000 after buying an additional 14,953 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,934,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,277,000 after buying an additional 185,157 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 901,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,797,000 after buying an additional 30,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

