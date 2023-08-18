Celanese (NYSE:CE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Celanese (NYSE:CE – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Celanese in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Celanese from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Celanese from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Vertical Research cut shares of Celanese from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $126.67.

Celanese Stock Up 1.3 %

Celanese stock opened at $117.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Celanese has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $128.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.50.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Celanese will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celanese

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 39.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,354,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,845,000 after purchasing an additional 379,962 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the second quarter worth $703,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 8.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,879,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,593,000 after purchasing an additional 152,164 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 104.3% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 16,395 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 101.0% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 13,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Stories

