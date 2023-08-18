Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Major Shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau Sells 300,000 Shares

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $52,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,680,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,056,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Celsius alerts:

On Wednesday, June 14th, Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 350,976 shares of Celsius stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total value of $50,000,040.96.

Celsius Price Performance

NASDAQ CELH opened at $169.35 on Friday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.25 and a fifty-two week high of $183.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.39. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.66 and a beta of 1.82.

Institutional Trading of Celsius

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $325.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.19 million. Celsius had a positive return on equity of 66.52% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 111.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CELH. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Celsius by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 15,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 176,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,318,000 after purchasing an additional 11,799 shares during the last quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Celsius during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,407,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Celsius by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 146,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,794,000 after buying an additional 40,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Celsius in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $332,000. 58.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CELH shares. Stephens upped their target price on Celsius from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Celsius from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Maxim Group cut shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Celsius from $165.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Celsius from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Celsius

About Celsius

(Get Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.