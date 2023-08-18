Centene (NYSE:CNC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Centene from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $86.11.

Get Centene alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Centene

Centene Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE CNC traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.21. The stock had a trading volume of 574,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,572,036. The company has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.57. Centene has a twelve month low of $61.34 and a twelve month high of $97.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.33.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $37.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.56 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Centene will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centene

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Centene by 1,401.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 43,247 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Centene by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Centene by 104.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 22,382 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Centene by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

(Get Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.