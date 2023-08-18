Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Stock Up 0.7 %

EBR traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.98. 61,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,087. The company has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.76. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a one year low of $5.67 and a one year high of $10.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 509.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,858,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,112 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,505,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 9,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 365.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 146,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 115,431 shares during the last quarter. 5.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobrás, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. It owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants; As of December 31, 2022, it operated 32 hydroelectric plants; five thermal plants, including coal and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,482 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

