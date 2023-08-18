Centrifuge (CFG) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $472,778.75

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One Centrifuge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000909 BTC on popular exchanges. Centrifuge has a market cap of $14.60 million and approximately $472,778.75 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Centrifuge has traded 20.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official website is centrifuge.io. The official message board for Centrifuge is medium.com/centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge.

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 430,011,123 with 360,263,043 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.25462394 USD and is down -5.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $592,816.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

