Centurion (CNT) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $58.09

Centurion (CNT) traded down 35.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Centurion has a total market capitalization of $140.54 million and approximately $58.09 worth of Centurion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Centurion has traded down 21.6% against the US dollar. One Centurion coin can currently be purchased for about $1.81 or 0.00006793 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Centurion

Centurion’s total supply is 82,663,826 coins and its circulating supply is 77,663,825 coins. Centurion’s official message board is medium.com/@centurioncoin. Centurion’s official Twitter account is @centurion_coin. The official website for Centurion is centurionlab.info.

Buying and Selling Centurion

According to CryptoCompare, “Centurion (CNT) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate CNT through the process of mining. Centurion has a current supply of 82,663,825.857077 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Centurion is 2.82013078 USD and is down -3.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $61.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centurionlab.info.”

