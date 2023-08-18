Centurion Wealth Management LLC Acquires 31,766 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVTFree Report) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,766 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,113.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2,302.3% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,140,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,979 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS GOVT remained flat at $22.35 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 10,383,991 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.78 and a 200 day moving average of $23.03.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.0506 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

