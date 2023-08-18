Centurion Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Booking by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total transaction of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,111,510.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.54, for a total value of $1,427,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,645,712.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total value of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,111,510.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,970 shares of company stock worth $11,548,227. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

BKNG stock traded down $59.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $3,053.00. The company had a trading volume of 257,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,473. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,853.57 and a 200 day moving average of $2,668.31. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,616.85 and a fifty-two week high of $3,251.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $28.84 by $8.78. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Booking had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 285.21%. Booking’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $19.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 142.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,910.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,130.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $2,257.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,111.80.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

