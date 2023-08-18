Centurion Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 98.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares during the quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VGIT traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.77. 1,254,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,448,883. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.43. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.08 and a 1 year high of $61.08.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1276 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

