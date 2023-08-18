Centurion Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,383 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IFRA. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 287.7% during the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth $45,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IFRA stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $38.31. 149,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.15 and its 200 day moving average is $38.02.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

