Centurion Wealth Management LLC Has $2.26 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.1% of Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 206.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VCSH stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,331,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,320,674. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.96. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.26 and a fifty-two week high of $76.70.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.1983 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

