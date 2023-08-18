Centurion Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises 2.7% of Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $5,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

NOBL traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461,685 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.13.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

