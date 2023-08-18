Centurion Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 19.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 252.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of PLW stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.76. The stock had a trading volume of 15,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,354. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $27.35 and a twelve month high of $31.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.81 and its 200 day moving average is $29.43.

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were given a $0.0675 dividend. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (PLW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. PLW was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

