Centurion Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,708,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 10,790 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marriott International news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total value of $164,112.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,363 shares in the company, valued at $689,885.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Peggy Fang Roe sold 1,500 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total transaction of $271,695.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,885 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,510.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Felitia Lee sold 800 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total transaction of $164,112.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,363 shares in the company, valued at $689,885.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,674 shares of company stock worth $11,626,708 over the last ninety days. 12.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marriott International Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MAR stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $202.19. 1,071,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,870,614. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.90 and a fifty-two week high of $210.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $62.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.45.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.07. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 649.26%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 23.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $189.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $208.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.57.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

