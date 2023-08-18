Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CNTY. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Century Casinos in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Century Casinos from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th.

Century Casinos Stock Performance

Shares of CNTY stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,817. Century Casinos has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $10.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.65.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $136.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.77 million. Century Casinos had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Century Casinos will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orchard Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Century Casinos by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 1,219,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,576,000 after acquiring an additional 211,438 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Century Casinos by 32.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 442,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 108,400 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Century Casinos by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 362,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 81,880 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Century Casinos by 117.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 73,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Century Casinos by 16.1% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 473,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 65,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, and horse racing including, off-track betting; and entertainment facilities. Century Casinos, Inc was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

