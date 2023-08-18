Century Communities, Inc. (CCS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on September 13th

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th.

Century Communities has a payout ratio of 10.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Century Communities to earn $9.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.0%.

Shares of CCS stock opened at $69.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.79. Century Communities has a 12-month low of $40.26 and a 12-month high of $82.70.

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $818.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.45 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Century Communities will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCS. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Century Communities from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Century Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.33.

In related news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $3,155,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,272,820.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 1.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Century Communities by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,743 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Century Communities by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Century Communities by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in Century Communities by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

