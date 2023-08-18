Ceres Power (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) Price Target Cut to GBX 950

Ceres Power (OTCMKTS:CPWHF – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,000 ($12.69) to GBX 950 ($12.05) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Ceres Power from GBX 1,155 ($14.65) to GBX 1,140 ($14.46) in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Ceres Power Stock Down 7.0 %

Ceres Power Company Profile

Shares of CPWHF stock opened at $3.89 on Friday. Ceres Power has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $8.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.48.

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell that generates power from conventional and sustainable fuels, such as natural gas, biogas, ethanol, and hydrogen.

