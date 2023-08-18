Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,123 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 145.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Sturgeon Ventures LLP bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $1,297,822.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,970.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

ITW stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $236.21. 443,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,092,781. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.27. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.27 and a 1-year high of $264.19. The company has a market cap of $71.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 94.14% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on ITW shares. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.