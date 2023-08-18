Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 57.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $927,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,985 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,849,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,821,626,000 after purchasing an additional 382,510 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 586.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $163,097,000 after purchasing an additional 315,700 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $106,345,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 36.3% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 838,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $396,441,000 after purchasing an additional 223,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $4.91 on Friday, reaching $451.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 643,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,399. The company has a market capitalization of $113.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $381.55 and a 52-week high of $508.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $455.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $464.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $532.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $499.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,982.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

