Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 890 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,838 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 53,549 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel increased its stake in McDonald’s by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 150,000 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $41,942,000 after purchasing an additional 33,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MCD traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $282.21. 1,456,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,535,261. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.58 and a 52 week high of $299.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $292.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.85. The company has a market capitalization of $205.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $464,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $464,679.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,292.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,974 shares of company stock worth $4,082,530. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $326.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.55.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

