Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Has $556,000 Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 82.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exeter Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.7% in the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 26,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 35,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on RY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.40.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of RY stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $90.05. The stock had a trading volume of 319,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,117. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $83.63 and a twelve month high of $104.72. The firm has a market cap of $125.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.78.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.12). Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a $0.996 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.61%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.