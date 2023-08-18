Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 41.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GWW. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE GWW traded down $2.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $701.26. The stock had a trading volume of 89,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,322. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $483.19 and a 12 month high of $811.60. The company has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $746.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $695.98.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.96 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.40% and a net margin of 11.04%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GWW. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $743.38.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

