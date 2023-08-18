Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,223 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,418 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 1.2% of Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075,327 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,329,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,089 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $320,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,700 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2,072.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $218,055,000 after buying an additional 1,028,827 shares during the period. 73.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Argus increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $221.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $229.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of LOW traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $219.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,072,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,825,643. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.50 and a 1-year high of $237.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.99. The stock has a market cap of $128.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.