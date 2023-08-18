Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 27.4% in the first quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,806 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 180,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,875,000 after acquiring an additional 12,347 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 144,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,247,000 after acquiring an additional 24,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,144,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,276. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.06. The stock has a market cap of $68.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $167.33.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

