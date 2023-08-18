Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of ADI stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $175.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,237,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,370,330. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $133.48 and a one year high of $200.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $190.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,454,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,801,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,454,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,051 shares of company stock valued at $15,886,215 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

