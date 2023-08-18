Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Cerus in a research note on Monday, July 10th.

Cerus Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:CERS traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $1.79. The stock had a trading volume of 602,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,525. Cerus has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $4.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $38.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.80 million. Cerus had a negative net margin of 33.24% and a negative return on equity of 80.35%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cerus will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerus in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Cerus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cerus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Cerus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Cerus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

