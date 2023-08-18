C&F Financial Co. (CFFI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the financial services provider on Sunday, October 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

C&F Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

CFFI opened at $55.20 on Friday. C&F Financial has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $63.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.30.

C&F Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. C&F Financial had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $32.11 million for the quarter.

In other C&F Financial news, CEO S Dustin Crone sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $56,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,631 shares in the company, valued at $547,714.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in C&F Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in C&F Financial in the third quarter worth about $251,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of C&F Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in C&F Financial by 216.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in C&F Financial by 8.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 30.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's community Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

