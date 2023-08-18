ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) CEO Pasquale Romano Sells 10,000 Shares

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) CEO Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $73,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,148,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,529,677.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Pasquale Romano also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 14th, Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $77,600.00.
- On Friday, August 11th, Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total value of $77,800.00.
- On Monday, August 7th, Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total value of $79,100.00.
- On Wednesday, August 9th, Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $79,600.00.
- On Friday, July 28th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total value of $40,900.00.
- On Monday, July 31st, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $42,650.00.
- On Monday, July 24th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total value of $41,800.00.
- On Wednesday, July 26th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $41,150.00.
- On Friday, July 21st, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $41,400.00.
- On Monday, July 17th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $43,050.00.
Shares of NYSE CHPT opened at $7.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.34. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.18 and a 12-month high of $19.92.
CHPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their price target on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley reduced their price target on ChargePoint from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on ChargePoint from $13.00 to $10.80 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.34.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,469,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,280 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ChargePoint by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,217,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939,710 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in ChargePoint by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,286,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,677,000 after acquiring an additional 229,805 shares during the last quarter. RHO Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter worth $35,628,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ChargePoint by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,942,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,654,000 after acquiring an additional 301,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.23% of the company’s stock.
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
