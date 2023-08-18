ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) CEO Pasquale Romano Sells 10,000 Shares

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) CEO Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $73,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,148,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,529,677.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Pasquale Romano also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ChargePoint alerts:

On Monday, August 14th, Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $77,600.00.

On Friday, August 11th, Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total value of $77,800.00.

On Monday, August 7th, Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total value of $79,100.00.

On Wednesday, August 9th, Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $79,600.00.

On Friday, July 28th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total value of $40,900.00.

On Monday, July 31st, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $42,650.00.

On Monday, July 24th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total value of $41,800.00.

On Wednesday, July 26th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $41,150.00.

On Friday, July 21st, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $41,400.00.

On Monday, July 17th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $43,050.00.

ChargePoint Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHPT opened at $7.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.34. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.18 and a 12-month high of $19.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.27 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 88.36% and a negative net margin of 64.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. Equities analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

CHPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their price target on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley reduced their price target on ChargePoint from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on ChargePoint from $13.00 to $10.80 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.34.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ChargePoint

Institutional Trading of ChargePoint

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,469,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,280 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ChargePoint by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,217,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939,710 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in ChargePoint by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,286,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,677,000 after acquiring an additional 229,805 shares during the last quarter. RHO Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter worth $35,628,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ChargePoint by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,942,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,654,000 after acquiring an additional 301,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.