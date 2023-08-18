Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised shares of Charles Schwab from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 15th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.09.

SCHW traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,815,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,679,498. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.37. The company has a market cap of $105.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.91. Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 33.15%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.15%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $4,802,653.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 59,748,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,837,543.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $4,802,653.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,748,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,837,543.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $5,045,616.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,672,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,974,207,014.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 225,447 shares of company stock worth $13,866,915. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 144.3% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 54.8% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

