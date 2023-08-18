Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CHTR. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded Charter Communications from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $565.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Charter Communications from $472.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $499.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR traded down $2.88 on Thursday, reaching $421.95. The company had a trading volume of 395,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,708. Charter Communications has a twelve month low of $297.66 and a twelve month high of $457.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $380.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $364.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $8.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.66 by $0.39. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 35.69% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 31.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 2,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.16, for a total transaction of $879,808.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,285,721.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 5.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Charter Communications by 1.7% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 23,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,340,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in Charter Communications by 38.5% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

