Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Price Target Raised to C$12.00 at TD Securities

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday.

Shares of CSH.UN stock opened at C$10.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 94.00 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 344.23. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a twelve month low of C$7.58 and a twelve month high of C$11.09.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio is 554.55%.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

