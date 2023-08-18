Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Chefs’ Warehouse Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEF traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.41. The company had a trading volume of 107,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.77 and a beta of 1.87. Chefs’ Warehouse has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $39.54.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $881.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.62 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 0.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Chefs’ Warehouse

In other news, Director Joseph M. Cugine purchased 1,000 shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.58 per share, with a total value of $29,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 43,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,914.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHEF. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the first quarter worth $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 49.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, including artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

